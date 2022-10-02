Zesuza Catering Services wins Forty Under 40 award

The Chief Executive Officer of Zesuza Catering Services, Soraya Mensah has won the Best Catering Services Provider of the Year Award at the just-ended Forty Under 40 Awards organised by Xodus Communications Limited at Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.
The honour was in recognition of her dedication and zeal in the Events Industry as well as owning a respected company advocating for best business practices in the sector.
Interacting with the media after receiving the honour, Soraya Mensah was grateful to her clients, dedicated staff and vendors across the country for their massive support.
"I am indeed grateful to the Almighty God for such a great honour. I want to also appreciate the works of my committed staff and everyone who have supported me thus far", she said.
The award scheme is an initiative from Xodus Communications Limited with support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Tourism which seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of forty from a wide range of industries.
Zesuza Catering hosts the "Zesuza Street Feast" every two years as a way to give back to society and feeds over 1,000 Street children.
In order to improve her staff's abilities and diversity, she trains them by offering them the chance to acquire new skills, including floral design, balloon craft, paper flowers, weaving, carpenter work and painting.