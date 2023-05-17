Court orders girlfriend to hand over car to Registrar

The High Court in Accra has ordered the plaintiff in the case in which a woman has sued the chief finance officer of a bank for allegedly breaching an agreement to take care of her, to hand over a vehicle in dispute in the case to the court.

In a ruling yesterday, the court, presided over by Justice Olivia Obeng Owusu, said the vehicle in dispute should be surrendered to the Registrar of the High Court for preservation until the final determination of the case.

Car

On January 23, this year, the plaintiff, Deborah Seyram Adablah, filed a suit at the Accra High Court contending that Ernest Kwasi Nimako agreed to buy her a car, pay for her accommodation for three years, give her a monthly stipend of GH¢3,000, marry her after divorcing his wife and also give her a lump sum to start a business.

It is her case that although Nimako bought the car and registered it in his (Nimako’s) name, he has taken the car back, denying her access to use it after about a year of enjoying the Honda Civic worth GH¢120,000, while he also paid for only one year’s accommodation, even though he promised to pay for three years.

But the car has since been in the custody of Adablah who drives it regularly to the court hearings.

As part of the orders made by the court regarding the car, Mr Nimako has also been directed to submit all documents in relation to the said vehicle to the Registrar.

Justice Owusu made the orders after ruling on a motion filed by the defendant seeking to restrain Adablah from using her social media platforms to tarnish his image.

Adablah, in her defence, said the videos were uploaded before the commencement of the legal action.

Delivering her ruling on the motion, Justice Owusu ordered both the plaintiff (Adablah) and the first defendant (Ernest Nimako) to desist from any publication on the matter on both social and traditional media.

Reliefs

In the suit, Adablah makes the case that she was forced into the relationship during the period she did her national service at the bank.

She also accused Nimako of abuse, sexual harassment, maltreatment, exploitation and also lowering her reputation.

The plaintiff is seeking an order from the court directed at Nimako to transfer the title of the car into her name and also give her back the car.

She is also asking the court to order the defendant to pay her the lump sum to enable “her to start a business to take care of herself as agreed by the plaintiff and the defendant.”

Another relief is for the court to order Nimako to pay the outstanding two years’ accommodation as agreed between her and the defendant.