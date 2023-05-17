GIHOC Distilleries workers protest unpaid wages and mismanagement, management defends MD

GIHOC distilleries' management has rejected the demands for the removal of Managing Director Maxwell Kofi Jumah.

On Tuesday, May 16, protesting workers called for the settlement of unpaid wages and accused the MD of poor management.

The workers also claimed that their Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions and Provident fund payments had been overdue for nearly a year.

According to the workers, the company's performance has significantly declined during Mr. Jumah's six-year tenure as MD.

The workers, donning red armbands, expressed their grievances to Citi FM and urged the government to promptly dismiss Mr. Jumah.

However, the company's management has refuted the allegations, stating that they are false.

Nana Kwesi Adubofour, the Sales Manager at GIHOC, denied the claims of mismanagement, pointing out that only 30 out of over 500 workers participated in the protest.

He further clarified that the salary arrears were not three months overdue but that last month's payment would be made next week, and the current month's payment would be settled by the end of this month.

“We have 565 workers here and if 30 of them protest against the MD then I don’t know why they are doing that, and I don’t know what they meant by mismanagement. The salary arrears are not three months, we are yet to pay last month which we will pay by next week and this month will be paid by the end of this month,” Nana Adubofour said.