Hand over Kelni GVG contract documents to plaintiffs - Court to Ministry

The Accra High Court has ordered the Ministry of Communications to hand over documents covering the revenue monitoring contract it signed with Kelni GVG to the applicants who took the issue to court.
Per the court order, the ministry must hand over the documents on or before July 9, 2018 to John Ato Bonful, Naana Adom Boakye Kanyi and the Citizen Ghana Movement, the three applicants seeking access to the contract document.
The three applicants filed the suit at the Human Rights Division of the High Court seeking access to the contract document.
Through their lawyers, they argued that it was their right to get access to the contracts.
Meanwhile, the court, presided over by Mr Justice Anthony Yeboah, a justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as a High Court judge will on July 5, 2018, rule on an interlocutory application seeking to stop the implementation of the contract.
The application was filed by Ms Sara Asafu-Adjaye and Maximus Ametorgoh, who are arguing that the contract unlawfully gave Kelni GVG access to their private data which is an infringement on their fundamental right to privacy.