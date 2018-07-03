Land guards harassing Bortianor Hills residents with gunshots

Residents of Bortianor Hills on the Kokrobite-Tuba road have appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to intensify security at the area following harassment amidst gunshots by some armed in the area Tuesday dawn
.
Between 12midnight and 1 am on July 3, 2018, some residents said they heard several gunshots.
One Kwaku, a resident of the area told Graphic Online that they were terrified as the area has become dangerous to live in recent times.
He added that although nobody went out to see those who fired the gunshots, they suspect the armed men who have been threatening them in the place were behind it.
One of the leaders of the residents, Mr Daniel Owusu in an interview said people living in the area have come under consistent harassment and attacks from land guards.
According to him, both land guards and some armed police officers have turned the place into their haven, threatening residents in the area to either give them money or demolish their buildings.
He said some armed police officers numbering over 20 came in five pick-ups to the area to eject some people from their houses, explaining that they have a court order to eject them and demolish their houses.
Mr Owusu said on one occasion when the armed police officers came to the area, they had their name tags covered.
He added that when the Weija Police Commander was called, he denied knowledge of their presence in the area.
According to him, some of the residents have threatened to face the armed land guards anytime they come around to threaten or harass them.
Mr Bernard Ahetor, a resident on his part said he had personally lodged a complaint at the Weija Police command and the police headquarters about two-weeks ago.