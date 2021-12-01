Court grants bail to police officer in viral sexual assault video

The Sunyani District Court “B” has granted bail to the policeman who was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a female student in a vehicle at Fiapre near Sunyani in the Bono Region.
The accused person, General Lance Corporal Victor Antwi Yeboah, who has been charged with assault and indecent assault was granted bail in the sum of GH¢ 10,000 with one surety.
The accused is expected to reappear on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the court for the continuation of the case.
Meanwhile, the court, presided over by His Worship Eric Daning asked the prosecutor and the accused person and his counsel to seek an out of court settlement since the charges as provided in sections 73 and 74 of the court Act 1993 Act 459 were all misdemeanours.
He said the court was empowered under Sections 37 and 47 of the Court Act to promote reconciliation such matters and accordingly called on the parties involved in the case to attempt reconciliation through an out of court settlement.
“Meanwhile the accused is granted bail in the sum of GHC10,000 with one surety to reappear on Wednesday, December 15, 2021”, Mr Daning stated.
Fact sheet
According to the fact sheet presented to the court, the accused person is stationed at the Regional Operations Unit of the Bono Regional Police Command.
It said on Friday, November, 26, 2021, L Cpl Yeboah together with two colleagues, including a driver were assigned on night patrol duties.
It said the accused police officer and his colleagues started the duty at about 6:30pm and were supposed to close the following day.
It added that while they were on duty at about 3:00am, they extended their tour to the Fiapre roundabout near the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR).
It said on reaching the roundabout, they saw an unregistered Toyoto Corolla parked some few metres away from the roundabout along the road leading to Berlin-Top with the parking lights on.
It explained that the team approached the car to find out whether there were occupants in it and if so what they were doing.
It said the team on reaching the vehicle claimed that they saw a man having sexual intercourse with a female on the front passenger seat.
Attempt to arrest
It said in an attempt to arrest them, L CpL Yeboah held the victim and searched where the victim was sitting, but did not find anything.
Thereafter, the accused person started touching the thighs of the victim saying that “you are naked, you are naked” amidst resistance by the victim.
It said the harassment continued for a while and the victim together with the boyfriend were eventually arrested for the offences of gross indecency and sent to the Sunyani Municipal Police Station where they reported the matter for further investigation.
It said the victim and the boyfriend were cautioned and admitted to enquiry bail.
The statement explained that at about 2:00pm òn the same day, the regional police command saw a viral video of Lance CpL Yeboah indecently assaulting the victim and subsequently set the necessary investigations into the matter, leading to his arrest.
It said during interrogation, the accused person admitted having touched the thighs of the victim, but explained that he did not do it with any bad intention.