Commemoration of World Health Day: Address inequitable distribution of health personnel — WHO

Augustina Tawiah Apr - 17 - 2023 , 07:03

THE World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged Ghana to address the inequitable distribution of human resource in the health sector in the country.

According to the WHO, its standards on health worker/population ratio should reflect in the distribution of personnel to the regions and not limited to only Accra and Kumasi.

It said the persistent inequalities in the distribution of health personnel was a key barrier on the pathway to health for all.

The WHO Representative in Ghana, Dr Francis Kasolo, made the call at the commemoration of World Health Day and the launch of a year-long celebration to mark the 75th anniversary of the existence of the WHO in Accra last Friday.

The 75th anniversary of the WHO was commemorated on April 7, 2023 on the theme: “Health for All”.

Ghana joined the organisation soon after independence and has, over the past 65 years, actively contributed to setting the global health agenda.

Challenges

Dr Kasolo said the COVID-19 pandemic had disrupted health systems, economies and societies, thereby affecting collective progress towards the achievement of health-related sustainable development goals, specifically Goal Three on health and well-being.

He also mentioned a confluence of crisis, including armed conflicts around the world, emerging pandemics of non-communicable diseases, with accompanying increase in treatment-related cost, spread of antimicrobial resistance and drug resistant pathogens, as well as climate change on health, as other factors that had affected progress in the sector.

Dr Kasolo, however, said his outfit was working with partners and governments on the way forward.

Activities lined-up for the celebration include a campaign to engage the government, partners and the public to share their stories on what health means and highlight achievements and pertinent challenges impeding the acceleration of universal health care and other health-related SDGs.

WHO support

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, said the country had benefitted immeasurably from WHO technical and financial support in many ways, including support in the fight against diseases such as wild poliovirus, as well as the elimination of Guinea worm, trachoma, sleeping sickness and neonatal tetanus.

“The organisation has also supported the promotion of health throughout the life course, particularly for mothers, newborns, children and adolescents, with the implementation of evidence-based strategies for ending preventable maternal, newborn and child mortality, among other interventions,” he said.

He said it was the country’s expectation that the WHO would continue to promote development, foster health security and strengthen Ghana’s health systems to make them more resilient.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences, Prof. Lydia Aziato, also called on the WHO to exert its global health leadership by getting back its financial status and independence.

There were messages from the Director-General of the WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and other stakeholders, including the UN Resident Coordinator, Charles Abani.