Adhere to professional ethics "Graphic Editor advises journalists"

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Apr - 17 - 2023 , 06:52

JOURNALISTS have been advised to always adhere to the ethics and tenets of the profession to safeguard and protect its image.

The Editor, Graphic, Theophilus Yartey, who gave the advice, said journalists, who served as the voices of the voiceless, held people accountable, brought relief and joy to the vulnerable and also made life easier for the people, could also stifle progress and development when they abused the privileges offered them.

“Be constantly vigilant as incoming gatekeepers and filters to avoid becoming tools for causes that are not in the public interest.

“As you begin your careers, strive to live lives that reflect the ideals of the University of Media, Arts and Communication,” he added.

Event

The Editor was speaking at the second session of the first congregation of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) in Accra last Saturday.

Certificates were awarded to undergraduate and postgraduate students who had completed their programmes of study in the university’s institutes of Journalism and Languages in the 2021/2022 academic year.

In all, there were 1,281 graduates, with 316 of them graduating with Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Communication Studies (Journalism option), 451 in BA Communication Studies (PR option) and 297 in Diploma in Communication Studies.

Also, five graduated with MA in Journalism, 97 in MA in Public Relations, seven in MA in Media Management and 85 in MA in Development Communication.

The rest were HND in Bilingual Secretaryship (14) and nine in BA in Translation.

Twelve students were honoured for their outstanding performance.

They included Rebecca Addo, the Best Student in Print Journalism, an award sponsored by the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL).

Emergence of social media

Mr Yartey also urged journalists to be accurate, objective and professional in their reportage, irrespective of technological innovations such as the Internet and other social media and digital platforms, which he said had not only caused information overload but also sometimes blurred the distinction between fake and credible news sources.

He encouraged the graduates to pursue continuous professional development, since it was key to staying ahead, adding: “Never settle for less when you can have more.”

“You have better chances of advancing in your career today than previous generations had; the same technological advancements used for entertainment on social media could provide you with limitless learning prospects,” he said.

The Editor further urged them to investigate emerging innovative communication trends because they held the keys to creating the ever-needed by-line, voice or slot required to provide a better product or service to the public.

Collaboration

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, said the association was ready to collaborate with the university to expand the frontiers of journalism and media practice in the country.

“We believe that introduction to journalism and media studies begins from here, hence there is that urgent need to collaborate with you to create a smooth platform for graduating students to transition into,” he said.

Mr Dwumfour, however, appealed to the university management to consider employing the services of retired journalists or communications practitioners with rich experience as lecturers to enable the students to gain both theoretical and practical experience before entering the job market.

Support

The Vice-Chancellor of the UniMAC, Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, said the university became operational at a time the nation was facing some economic challenges.

He, however, appealed to the government to make available the seed money promised the university, as contained in the 2020 budget presented in Parliament.

“We need urgent financial assistance to address the significant shortfall in infrastructure and relevant equipment that bedevils our infant university and threatens to be a bane to our very ability to fulfil our mandate,” he added.