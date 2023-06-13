Charles Bissue: Former IMCIM Secretary declared a wanted person by the OSP

Kweku Zurek Jun - 13 - 2023 , 11:43

Former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, has been declared wanted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) after failing to respond to an invitation.

The invitation is in relation to an ongoing investigation into suspected corruption within the dissolved IMCIM.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor views his failure to honour the invitation as a significant obstruction to the investigation and has thus declared him wanted.

Mr. Bissue, who recently filed a writ at the High Court in Accra to prevent the OSP from prosecuting him, failed to honour the invitation sent by the Special Prosecutor.

The investigation is focused on alleged corruption involving the disbanded IMCIM.

In December 2022, Mr. Bissue initiated legal proceedings by issuing a Writ of Summons and Statement of Claim against the OSP and two others after the OSP announced the conclusion of investigations into corruption allegations made by Tiger Eye P.I. and Anas against him.

In January 2023, Mr. Bissue amended the writ and filed an injunction to restrain the OSP from further investigating and prosecuting him.