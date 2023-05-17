Charles Bissue vs. OSP: Court defers hearing injunction application

The High Court in Accra hearing a writ brought by Charles Bissue to stop the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) from prosecuting him on grounds that he has already been set free by the Police has deferred hearing an injunction application filed by Mr. Bissue.

Rather, the Court says it will hear first an application by Mr. Bissue for discoveries.

The motion for discovery is not yet due for hearing, since Charles Bissue claims not to have been served with the affidavit of the OSP in opposition.

The court today, against an opposition by the OSP, decided not to hear the injunction application until after plaintiff has moved his motion for discovery on June 12, 2023.

According to the Judge, the motions are the Plaintiff's and he can decide how to move them.

Background to the case;

Charles Bissue caused a Writ of Summons and Statement of claim to be issued against the OSP and two others in December 2022 after the OSP announced in its Half Yearly Report that it has completed investigations into corruption allegations against Bissue by Tiger Eye P.I. and Anas.

He amended the writ in January 2023.

He filed an injunction to restrain the OSP from further investigating and prosecuting him.

The OSP was granted leave to file its statement of case in opposition to the Motion.

Mr. Bissiue has since then not moved the injunction application amid several adjournments.

He has proceeded to file a motion to disclose the petition filed by Anas against him, which has been opposed by the OSP.