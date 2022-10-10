Special Prosecutor begins investigations into 'galamsey'

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has commenced an investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of illegal mining.
In a statement issued by the OSP on Monday, October 10, 2022, it said the investigation targets some officials of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission.
It also targets the activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), especially in respect of the seizure and management of excavators, machinery, road vehicles, and gold nuggets.
The investigation includes the active and ongoing inquiry into allegations of use of public office for profit against Charles Bissue, during his tenure as Secretary to the IMCIM, arising from an investigative documentary titled Galamsey Fraud Part I, published by Tiger Eye P.I.
The investigation further targets the activities of Akonta Mining Limited and other companies; nationals of foreign countries allegedly involved in illegal mining; and allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences against some Municipal and District Chief Executives and political party officials.
Below is a copy of Tiger Eye P.I.'s reaction to statements by Charles Bissue on the matter: