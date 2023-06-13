Health providers advised to prioritise patients safety

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Jun - 13 - 2023 , 11:21

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Elijeko Foundation, has urged healthcare professionals and institutions to prioritise patient safety in healthcare delivery.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the foundation, Andrews Kwabena Nyantakyi, said patient safety was an important aspect of health care and crucial to improving healthcare delivery by preventing harm and protecting lives.

“Every patient in Ghana deserves safe and effective care and reducing preventable deaths should remain paramount.

“Medical errors, which can occur at various stages of healthcare provision, including diagnosis, treatment, medication administration, surgical procedures, and communication among healthcare providers, must be addressed,” he said.

Mr Nyantakyi was speaking at the 10th edition of the World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit held in Newport Beach, California, USA.

He was part of the Ghanaian delegation to the summit.

Other members of the delegation were the Country Director of Elijeko Foundation, Celestina Kalor Abapiri; a Pharmacy Technician at Manhyia District Hospital in Ashanti Region, Richard Addo, and a staff of Elijeko Foundation, Kamelin Donkor.

Summit

The annual World Patient Safety, Science and Technology Summit serves as a platform for various stakeholders in health care including patients, healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, medical technology companies and regulatory bodies to discuss challenges and solutions on patient safety.

It was organised by the Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) and was the first in-person gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic and attracted renowned global leaders and experts, including a former President of the USA, Bill Clinton.

Former President Clinton emphasised the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to boost patient safety globally and called for a culture of promoting patient safety and making it a topmost priority in health care.

The Founder of PSMF, Joe Kiana, challenged stakeholders in health care to demand from elected officials and policy makers to make patient safety a national agenda and also align it with the support and incentives provided for healthcare institutions.