Challenges bound to happen among Chinese, Africans — Chinese University don

The Director of the Centre for African Studies at the Peking University, Professor Anshan Li, has said that there are bound to
be challenges for the peoples of China and Africa as they seek to deepen their relationship in all endeavours .
He said he had heard about the problem of some Chinese engaged in illegal mining in Ghana, for instance, and expected the laws of the country to deal with the errant persons.
“Any Chinese who goes against the law must be punished,” he
Professor Li advised that “both sides also need to sit and find bilateral solutions to the problems.”
Seminar
Prof. Li said this last Friday in Beijing, China, in a lecture on “The role of the media in China-Africa relations in China on at the 2018 seminar for renowned commentators and columnists of major media
Stereotypes
He said in the same way that there were many biased views about Africans among the Chinese, so were there such views among Africans about the Chinese, adding that stereotyping was not healthy for relationships and called on the media to help address the situation through positive reportage.
He explained that the bias had been caused mainly by ethnocentrism and ignorance.
“We must make use of the media to achieve our goal, guard our sovereignty, keep a stable social environment, promote our economic development and maintain our value system and cultural heritage,” he recommended.
Similarities
According to him, China and African had similar historical experiences and that had aided the fast development of their relationship with a
He noted that the impact of affordable Chinese goods had resulted in mutual benefits as some Africans were now able to afford new shoes and clothing instead of
On the perception that Chinese goods were inferior, Prof. Li said: “We have
Writer’s E-mail: