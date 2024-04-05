CCT Group supports flood victims in 5 communities

Emelia Ennin Abbey Apr - 05 - 2024 , 08:30

The CCT Group Limited, a fishing gears distribution company, has donated fishing gears and cash worth GH¢60,000 to fishermen in five communities who were upstream victims of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams spillage in the Oti Region.

The fishing items included ropes, twines, hooks, floats and nets and were distributed to fishermen in communities such as Krachie, Dambai, Kpando, Abotoshi and Jemeni.

The beneficiary fishermen, who are customers of the company whose business had been affected as a result of the flood, also received an unspecified amount of money aimed at ameliorating their plights after being displaced by the recent floods.

In mid-October, the Volta River Authority (VRA) spilled water from the Akosombo reservoir to protect the dam from overtopping. The volume of water from the spillage caused excessive flooding in several communities.

In the Oti Region, over 3,880 residents in various districts were displaced at the Oti River banks, levelling houses, washing away canoes and fishing gears, acres of farmlands and other properties.

Fishermen

Presenting the items to the fishermen in the various communities, the Procurement Manager of the CCT, Gyekwe Twum Ampofo, said the company would also stand by fishermen.

He said the donation represented a continuation of the corporate culture of the CCT giving back to society and supporting the relief efforts aimed at restoring lives and businesses.

Appreciation

Receiving the items separately in communities, the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the CCT Group Limited for coming to their aid. They appealed to other organisations and individuals to emulate the good gesture of the CCT Group Limited and come to their aid.

At Krachie, Oscar, one of the fishermen said the timely intervention would alleviate their suffering and make them maintain human dignity. Meanwhile, some of the displaced residents at Worutor in the Krachie West Municipality said their houses and farms had been destroyed, rendering them homeless.

They appealed to the government and individuals for more support.