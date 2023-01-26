Call your officer to order • Chief urges IGP

THE Divisional Chief of Okper, one of the six divisions of Yilo Krobo in the Eastern Region, Nene Anyeenorgu Teye Agor IX, has made a passionate appeal to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Dampare, to as a matter of urgency call his police officer, Chief Inspector Dennis Yao Terkpertey to order as he is allegedly causing conflict, panic and mayhem in Somanya.
Nene Teye Agor IX said his attention was drawn to a video circulating on social media by a self-styled Nene Nanekey Terkpertey Ofori Agor IX as the Divisional Chief of Okper whereas he was not.
“As a member of the Yilo Paramountcy, I have the permission from my other five divisional chiefs to put on record that the chiefs of the traditional area have no hand in the said video circulating on social media and its content,” he said.
Impostor
Nene Agor alleged that Chief Inspector Terkpertey, the author of the said video, was an impostor and not a divisional chief as he claimed.
He further said the police officer “does not hail from any of the royal families within the Yilo Krobo Traditional Area which qualifies him as a divisional chief let alone for Okper Division”.
According to Nene Anyeenorgu Agor, Mr Terkpertey is using his position as a police officer to deceive the general public that he is a chief and has taken the tangent to vilify people’s hard-earned reputation thereby causing fear and panic within the Yilo Krobo Traditional Area.
Addressing the press at Ogome, a suburb of Somanya, on Tuesday, January 23, 2023, Nene Anyeenorgu Agor said the people of Okper Division and the Yilo Krobo Traditional Area at large were not tribalistic and highly condemned the attempt by Mr Terkpertey of inciting Krobos against other tribes in Yilo Krobo who were helping one way or the other in developing the area.
“We the chiefs of Yilo Krobo stand for peace and development of our area and for that matter all investors irrespective of their tribes are always warmly welcome to help us develop our traditional area,” he stressed.
Petitions
He said there were several petitions to the IGP about the actions of Mr Terkpertey but to no avail.
He said two years ago, he, Nene Anyeenorgu Agor, together with five other divisional chiefs, was in the IGP’s office and officially submitted complaints against Mr Terkpertey with documents and video evidence but till date no response had come from the IGP.
“It’s been over two years now and it appears the police administration is not interested in calling their officer to order.
The continuous silence of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) has empowered Mr Terkpertey to improve upon his modus operandi of destroying Yilo Krobo by consistently causing chaos and conflict.
He has now taken the tangent of inciting one ethnic group against the other in the traditional area,” Nene Anyeenorgu alleged.
Supporting his claim, Nene Anyeenorgu gave out some documents from Odumase-Krobo Circuit Court dated December 10, 2021 to the press which restrained Mr Terkpertey and five others to coronate the unveiling of any chief and queen mother within Okperpiem community in Yilo Krobo.
He ended, “Mr IGP, kindly call your officer to order.
The continuous silence of the entire police service is a proof of selective justice which does not bring public confidence in the police administration.
If nothing at all, your hard-earned integrity and that of the service has to be protected.”