Adaklu assembly supports PWDs

THE Adaklu District Assembly has reaffirmed its stance to resource every person with disability (PWD) to earn a decent living without relying on handouts from others.
The District Chief Executive (DCE), Juliana Kpedekpo, said the PWDs would be supported vigorously in animal husbandry, farming, trading and education.
Further, she gave an assurance that the assembly would commit substantial funds to the health needs of PWDs.
“These will be in the broader development interest of the district and the nation,” she added.
Ms Kpedekpo was speaking at the disbursement of capital and farm inputs, and other support items worth GH¢136, 313 to 44 PWDs, at the forecourt of the assembly in the district capital, Adaklu-Waya, last Tuesday.
The items disbursed included cassava processors, insecticide, weed sprayers and various edible items and were presented to 44 beneficiaries made up of 25 males and 19 females.
Data
She said the assembly had so far registered 646 PWDs, made up of 338 males and 308 females.
That data, she said, was updated daily to ensure that no PWD was left out of the assembly’s support scheme.
Ms Kpedekpo renewed the assembly’s appeal to the government to release the Common Fund to the assembly on time to enable the assembly to do a lot more for PWDs.
She cautioned the beneficiaries not to sell the items, saying they might not get a second chance under the support scheme.
The Presiding Member, Sampson Gakpoh, commended PWDs in Adaklu for their strong self-help spirit and said a physical disability in one area did not prevent a PWD from realising his or her development potential in other areas.