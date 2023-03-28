British Council connects UK alumni in Ghana

Emmanuel Baah Mar - 28 - 2023 , 06:55

The British Council has held a one-day networking session in Kumasi for Ghanaians and other nationals resident in the country who have studied in tertiary institutions in the United Kingdom to enable them to grow their worldwide professional network and share their experiences and expertise.

Christened “Alumni UK”, it is the new global network of people from around the world who studied in the UK as overseas students.

The Alumni UK gives the opportunity for members to attend exclusive industry events and masterclasses, learn to advance their careers, find new opportunities, as well as enable them to showcase their skills on a global stage.

The seminar attracted over 50 alumni, with some coming from as far as the Savanna Region.

The first of its kind was recently held in Accra, which was also well attended.

Eligibility

Granting an interview to the media after the event, the Director of Programme and Partnership at the British Council, Solomon Antumwini, said all international UK alumni from any UK university, on any course, in any year were encouraged to join.

“All you need is to have spent at least one term at a UK higher education institution enrolled on a credit-bearing course,” he said, stressing that those included transnational or online education.

He called on students to take advantage of the numerous educational scholarship partnerships between Ghana and the United Kingdom.

The beneficiaries got the opportunity to share their past experiences in the UK during their stay, and expressed common pride about the opportunities British Council gave them.

Cherubim Mawuli Amenyedor, an alumnus of the Robert Gordon University in the UK, commended the British Council for creating such a platform for the alumni to bring their expertise together and to forge ahead in today’s world of work.

“Today’s event has been very spectacular for me. It is really filled with a lot of networking opportunities,” he said, adding that such events were critical to his career development.

Another alumnus, Dr Lucy Rekoto, who pursued a PhD programme in Publishing Studies at the University of Sterling in Scotland, and now a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), commended the British Council for its ingenuity.

“I want to thank the British Council for taking interest in the continuous development and education of its alumni,” she noted.