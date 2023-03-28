What Prez Akufo-Addo and Kamala Harris said about LGBTQ rights during US VPs state visit

GraphicOnline Mar - 28 - 2023 , 06:58

During her ongoing visit to Ghana yesterday, Vice President Kamala Harris discussed human rights issues with President Nana Akufo-Addo, including the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill that could imprison LGBTQ individuals and their advocates.

While Ms. Harris did not directly address the bill, she emphasized the importance of supporting freedom and equality for all people, calling it a human rights issue.

She said "I feel very strongly about the importance of supporting the freedom and supporting the fighting for equality among all people, and that all people be treated equally. I will also say that this is an issue that we consider, and I consider to be a human rights issue, and that will not change."

President Akufo-Addo declined to comment on the bill's fate if passed, choosing instead to wait and see what parliament decides.

While clarifying that there is currently no such legislation in Ghana, President Akufo-Addo acknowledged that the bill has been proposed and is being reviewed by parliament.

"The Attorney General has found it necessary to speak to the committee about it regarding the constitutionality or otherwise of several of its provisions," he said. "But at the end of the process, I will come in."

The President expressed confidence that the Parliament will take into account both human rights concerns and the sentiments of the Ghanaian people when reaching a decision on the bill.

He noted that the bill is a private member's bill and not an official legislation of the government, and that substantial modifications have already been made as a result of the Attorney General's intervention.