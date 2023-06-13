BOST presents 550 desks to Accra Academy 'Plants trees at Tema depot"

Diana Mensah Jun - 13 - 2023 , 16:31

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) has donated 550 desks to Accra Academy Senior High School to help address some of the infrastructure gaps in the school.

The donation was in response to an appeal made by the Accra Academy Old Boys Association (AAOBA).

At a brief ceremony to present the desks to the school last Friday, the General Manager of Corporate Communications and External Affairs of BOST, Marlick Adjei, said the donation was part of the organisation’s corporate social responsibility towards the community.

“BOST, a company responsible for importing storing and distributing petroleum products to meet the demands of the nation, is committed to contributing towards the future of the country, especially in the education sector as it is the objective of the organisation to uproot poverty in the country,” he said.

Mr Adjei said investing in the human resource base of the country would help improve the lives of citizens.

He expressed the hope that the items would go a long way to enhance the academic work of students and help to generate the next batch of leaders in the country.

The President of the Accra Academy Old Boys Association (AAOBA), Kofi Amoa-Awuah, commended BOST for responding to the request and expressed the hope that it would help close the infrastructure gap in the school.

He added that the association was working to reach to other AAOBA members to support their alma matter.

Mr Amoa-Awuah, therefore, urged the headmaster and management of the school to ensure that all items donated were well maintained in order to encourage others, especially the alumni’s to emulate such gesture.

Yaw Antwi-Dadzie (right), Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, BOST, and other staff of BOST planting trees at the premises of the APD Depot of BOST in Tema. Pictures: EDNA SALVO-KOTEY

Appreciation, more support

The Headmaster for Accra Academy, Emmanuel Ofoe Fiemawhle, who received the items, expressed gratitude to the management and representatives of BOST and also to AAOBA for the gesture.

He added that the initiative constituted some of the basic needs of the school.

Mr Fiemawhle said the school needed support for more beds, desks, classrooms as well as the extension of the dinner hall and, therefore, appealed to other well-meaning organisations to support in that regard.

“The dining hall is small to contain all the students.

It can take about 1,000 students, but we have over 3,000 students who are boarders, so they are forced to have their meals in batches,” the headmaster pointed out.

Tree planting

Prior to the donation, BOST planted 100 tree seedlings as part of the national tree planting exercise, the Green Ghana Day.

The seedlings were to provide shade and aesthetic beauty for the company’s Tema depot.

The Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility, Government Relations and Protocol of BOST, Yaw Antwi-Dadzie, said the exercise was to contribute to environmental sustainability issues.

"We are aware of the benefits that planting of trees will bring to our organisation that was why we engaged in this project to save our climate and our world.

We are much concerned about the environment,” he said.