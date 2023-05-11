Bauxite, iron ore will no longer be exported in their raw state soon - President Akufo-Addo

Enoch Darfah Frimpong May - 11 - 2023 , 14:22

Bauxite and iron ore will no longer be exported out of Ghana in their raw state very soon, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

Making references to how many minerals mined in Ghana are exported in their raw state without value addition, President Akufo-Addo said, "We should not do with these minerals [bauxite and iron ore], what we have done with our gold resources over the years".

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at the opening of a stakeholders dialogue on natural resource management, organised by the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), in partnership with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in Accra today (May 11, 2023).

President Akufo-Addo said all the necessary laws and policy documents were being finalised on the exploitation, utilization and management of crucial minerals in Ghana.

Retaining the minerals value chain, ensuring stricter enforcement of laws to tackle illegal activities in the mining and forest sectors, as well as eliminating barriers to effective land administration is at the centre stage as policymakers and stakeholders gather in Accra today for the maiden dialogue on natural resource management.

Opening the dialogue, President Akufo-Addo revealed that the policy document being finalized by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources on the exploitation, utilization and management of crucial minerals in Ghana, will be tabled before Cabinet for "consideration in the next few weeks."

"I assure you that we will do whatever it takes to ensure that the exploitation and utilization of these green minerals are done not only in an environmentally sound manner, but also in a way that ensures optimum benefit to the people of Ghana," the President said.

"This, we will never compromise," he added.

Indeed by Section 28 of the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) law, and Section 30 of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC) law, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources is empowered to make regulations to ensure that no bauxite or iron ore in their raw state is exported out of the country after five years of the coming into force of these laws.

"With the policies and measures we are putting in place, we intend to invoke these provisions of our laws and soon, bauxite and iron ore will longer be exported in their raw state from the country [Ghana].

"We will ensure that the highest values of these minerals is retained in our country, President Akufo-Addo assured.

more to follow...