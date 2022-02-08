Bailiff accuses Assin North MP of assault

A court bailiff has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Assin North , Mr James Gyakye Quayson, of assault.
The bailiff, Joshua A Banning, alleges that on February 1, he tried to serve a writ of summons filed at the Supreme Court on Mr Quayson at his(MP) office at Parliament House, but the MP asked his personal assistant to sack him.Follow @Graphicgh
According to the bailiff, he resisted which led the MP to order his bodyguard to throw him out, manhandling him in the process.
The allegation came up today(Tuesday, February 8, 2022) at the Supreme Court when the suit which is seeking to stop Mr Quayson from holding himself as an MP was called.
The Registrar of the Supreme Court, Mr Matthew Antiaye, read a sworn affidavit by the bailiff detailing the alleged assault, and informed the court that all attempts to serve Mr Quayson has proved futile.
A seven - member panel of the court, presided over by Justice Jones Dotse, directed the Registrar to submit the alleged assault to the Chief Justice for the necessary investigations and action to be taken .
The court also adjourned the case to March 1, this year.
Case
A resident of Assin Breku, Michael Ankomah-Nimfah, who secured a judgement from the Cape Coast High Court nullifying the election of Mr Quayson on the basis that he held a Canadian citizenship, wants an injunction from the apex restraining him from holding himself as an MP.
The plaintiff argues that despite the judgement of the Cape Coast High Court, Mr Gyakye continues to parade himself as a sitting MP.
He is also seeking an interpretation of Article 94(2)(a) of the 1992 Constitution which bars a person owing allegiance to another country from contesting as an MP, the same constitutional provision the High Court used to nullify the election.
