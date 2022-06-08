ECG announces 1-month moratorium for issues with meters

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a one-month moratorium beginning June 7 to July 6, 2022, for customers to report issues with its meters.
The company in a statement said any customers who are caught stealing electricity after the moratorium will be charged with stealing in accordance with the law and "their names shall also be published widely".
Customers are to report to ECG's District/Regional offices for any of the underlisted issues during the period of the moratorium:
- Postpaid customers who have meters but do not receive bills
- Prepaid customers who do not purchase electricity credits
- Customers whose meters are faulty
- Customers who have by-passed or tampered with their meters and are therefore not paying for the full cost of power usage
- Customers who have engaged in any form of electrical illegality, etc.
As part of the audit, teams of ECG officials will be deployed to update customer information.
