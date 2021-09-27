Ashanti Region, Zoomlion partner to improve sanitation

The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited, has launched a one-year sanitation drive to help ensure the proper disposal of waste in the region.
The project is being piloted in 10 assemblies in the region for the one-year period, and will soon be extended to all the 47 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).
Already the first batch of 100 youths are being trained as sanitation wardens, whose main mandate will be to ensure that residents do not litter, while those who flout sanitation bye-laws get arrested and prosecuted.
The project is also in partnership with the security services, whose contribution, among others, will be the training of the wardens on how to professionally handle sanitation defaulters.
A 13-member sanitation committee has thus been set up to oversee activities of the clean campaign till its objectives are realised.
Clean-up exercise
The Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei Mensah, disclosed this during a maiden clean-up exercise to officially announce the sanitation project at Ejisu last Saturday.
“The sanitation wardens are just like the erstwhile ‘Town Council’. They will move from house to house, and public places to enforce the sanitation by-laws,” he stated in an interview with the media, after the clean-up exercise.
Three hundred security personnel from the army, police, prisons, and the immigration service, as well as the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), took part in the exercise.
The entire road from Ejisu to Anloga Junction in the Oforikrom Municipality on the Kumasi-Accra road was cleared of sand during the clean-up. Choked gutters along the stretch were also desilted.
Logistical support
Zoomlion donated logistics towards the project which included two compaction trucks, 50 wheelbarrows, 10 tricycles, popularly known in Kumasi as ‘Aboboya’, a minivan with a basket behind used in conveying refuse, 200 rakes and shovels, among others.
The General Manger of Zoomlion, Mr Phillip Yeboah Asante, gave an assurance that the waste management company would continue to assist the government in its quest for Ghana to become one of the cleanest countries in Africa. #GraphicCleanGH