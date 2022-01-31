Asanko, Asante Gold donate to Appiatse explosion victims

The re-reconstruction of the ravaged Appiatse community in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality in the Western Region received a major boost on Monday from two mining firms with tons of building materials and household items costing more a million cedis.Follow @Graphicgh
Asanko Gold Ghana presented 2,500 pieces of sandcrete blocks, 500 bags of cement, seven tons of iron rods, 12 packets of roofing sheets and 1,900 blocks valued at $15,000.00 while Asante Gold Corporation sent in a truckload of household items as well as bags of cement and environmental items valued at GHS160,000.00.
Canada’s Asante Gold acquired Bibiani Gold Mine from Australia-based Resolute Mining recently which also operates Mensin Gold Bibiani.
Asanko
The Manager, Environment and External Relation, Asanko, Mr Eric Darko, called for an enhanced transportation management plan of explosives and other related materials including Sinai.
She said the mining firm has rolled out plans for community engagement with communities on it's stretch where such materials were transported.
Mrs Abdul Aziz, a director of Asante Gold Corporation (second left) making a symbolic presentation of the items to the MCE
Also, Mr Darko, suggested the inclusion of fire tenders to travel with such explosives in future.
Asante Gold
On her part, a director with Asante Gold Corporation, Mrs Nadia Abdul Aziz, said the donation was a testament of the company's commitment to enhancing the lives and livelihood of those living in the mining communities and beyond.
Despite the gesture, she reckoned that items needed to bring back the community back to life were huge, urging all stakeholders to get involved.
Mrs Abdul Aziz assured that the gesture was not a one off show saying the company was ready to assist the government to give life and hope to the people.
MCE
The Municipal Chief Executive for Prestea Huni-Valley Assembly, Dr. Isaac Dasmani, expressed appreciation to the two mining firms saying their support will be duly recognised by the state.
He said the assembly was liaising with the military to build more tents to house the scattered victims.
Reaction
Despite the various supports since the explosion occured on January 20, 2022, the main concern among some of the residents at the relief camp especially among married women is their inability to exercise their conjugal rights.
Per the arrangements at the camp, women occupy a different tent from their male counterparts.
As a result for more than 10 days the women told Daily Graphic they have not had sex and it was worrying.
"It might sound a bit trivial but its a serious issue that needs attention," one of the female victims said.