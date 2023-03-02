Appiatse community appeals for support

Victims of the Appiatse explosion have appealed for continuous support from institutions and individuals to make life comfortable for them at the settlement camp.



They said they still needed relief items and support for hospitalised victims, those on medication, and those bedridden by the accident that killed more than a dozen.

The community members made the appeal when the Western Zone of GOIL PLC visited the community for a second time since the deadly explosion in January last year.

As part of this year’s celebration of Valentine’s Day, the GOIL team spent time with the victims of the settlement camp.

The team interacted, shared meals, had fun and shared safety moments with the residents of the Appiatse community.

About 750 people at the new settlement camp were served with hot meals, soft drinks and chocolate to celebrate the National Chocolate Day.

The Territory Executive of the Western Zone of GOIL PLC, Nana Aboagye Buachie Danquah, said GOIL operated in communities and, therefore, shared its gains with the people.

“GOIL sees all members of communities it operates in as very valuable and important stakeholders,” he said.

Business

Nana Danquah explained that on a special day dedicated to show appreciation and love, it was only fair to celebrate with the residents of the settlement camp since they belonged to a community that contributed to GOIL’s business through two fuel stations.

He added that since the unfortunate incident, Ghanaians had come to appreciate the need to be conscious of their own safety and security since it was at the heart of the prosperity of a nation.

A Senior Chief Safety Officer of Future Global Resources operating in the area, Ishmael Essel Clement, also called on the public to embrace safety.

He said safety remained everyone’s security, “so we must pay much attention to our safety emergency systems as a country and educate the citizens on safety emergency preparedness”.

One of the leaders of the community, Nana Kwegyir, commended GOIL for demonstrating and validating its citizenship by continually identifying with the people since the early days of the disaster.

He said since the incident, the community had been exposed to the dangers associated with everyday life, especially for those who lived along the streets and highways.

Call experts

“Let me say that but for the unfortunate situation that claimed the lives of the people and wiped our community, we will be up and contributing to the development of our community,” Nana Kwegyir said.

“Today, our own GOIL has returned to us and many others have supported us in the past.

We want to use this opportunity to appeal to other companies that they should keep the help coming. Please continue to remember us,” he added.