Aburihene thanks God for 35 years reign

Maclean Kwofi Mar - 02 - 2023 , 09:41

The Aburihene, Otoobour Djan Kwasi II, has called on the government to expedite action on the privatisation of the Aburi Botanical Gardens.

He said the botanical gardens was currently in a deplorable state, and the injection of private investment would save it from total collapse.

Making the call at a thanksgiving service at the Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Aburi to mark 35 years of his enstoolment last Tuesday, he said the botanical gardens had so much historical significance which needed a facelift to meet global standards.

Chiefs join Aburihene

Traditional rulers, including Okuapehene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III; the Paramount Chief of the Akwamu Traditional Area, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III; the New Juabenhene Daasebre Kweku Boateng III; the Chief of Adumasa in the Eastern Region, Nana Ansah Kwao IV, and other divisional chiefs within Akuapem were present.

Others were the Chief Executive of the Akuapem South Municipal Assembly, Frank Aidoo; Executive Chairman of Papaye Group, Dr Samir Kalmoni; former High Commissioner to Canada, Nii Ayikoi Otoo, and other dignitaries.

Otoobour Djan Kwasi was enstooled on February, 28, 1988 as the Aburihene and Adontenhene of Akuapem Traditional Area.

Exemplary leadership

In an exhortation, the Chairman of the Akuapem Presbytery, Rev. Ebenezer Acheampong Asiedu, commended the Aburihene for his exemplary leadership which, he said, had gone a long way to bring peace to the Akuapem Traditional Area and its environs.

He said Otoobour’s leadership style was worthy of emulation and asked other chiefs to follow his style in order to bring peace and development to their various communities.

Rev. Asiedu said the Aburihene’s humility and service to mankind had helped him to chalk up successes in his reign and implored him to continue to exhibit those qualities that had endeared him to the people.

He urged Ghanaians to live in peace with their neighbours in order to engender peace and development.

He expressed gratitude to God for gifting the people of Aburi and Akuapem Traditional Area with the Otoobour Djan Kwasi II, and commended the Aburihene for returning to God to thank him for his mercies.

Rev. Asiedu prayed for more prosperous years for the Aburihene.

Gratitude

The Aburihene in turn expressed gratitude to the traditional rulers and other dignitaries for the huge attendance at the thanksgiving service, and especially to Rev. Asiedu for accepting to deliver the sermon.

He also thanked the people of Aburi, especially the divisional chiefs, for their support and prayers over the last 35 years and prayed for the same support in the years ahead so that together, they could bring development to the people.

“But for your prayers and support, I would not have achieved this much,” he said.

Development

Otoobour commended successive governments for various developmental projects in the traditional area over the years.

He explained that his 35-year reign as Aburihene and Adontenhene of Akuapem Traditional Area had seen a lot of development in roads, rural electrification and sanitation.