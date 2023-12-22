Andrew Kwakye Mensah retires after 26 years of service at Graphic

Beatrice Laryea Dec - 22 - 2023 , 10:10

After 26 years of dedicated service to the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), the Head of Electrical Department – Refrigeration and Air-Condition, Mr Andrew Kwakye Mensah, has retired after attaining the compulsory retirement age of 60 years.

At a sendoff party last Tuesday, Mr Mensah, flanked by his wife, Mrs Cecelia Kwakye Mensah, some management members of the GCGL and staff of his department, shared his working experience with the company since April 7, 1997, when he joined as a refrigeration technician to when he became the head of his unit, the position he held until he retired.

He urged staff of his unit and the entire company maintain the unity, peace and love that have kept the company together all these years.

He said when he joined the company, there was unity and together and they always found a common platform to resolve their isues whenever there was a misunderstanding

“When I joined the company we always forgave each other when there was a misunderstanding, we worked together in unity and love. I urge you all to maintain the unity that has kept this unit together all these years,” he said

“The technical unit was an enviable unit and the envy of the other units because at the end of every year, we were able to get ourselves together, make contributions and organise our own end of year party so at the time when members of other units were going home empty handed, we always had items to take home because we did our own contributions. There was unity and love and I urge you all to revive that unity, togetherness and love that existed,” he added.

The Director, Technical Services of the GCGL, Mr Charles Ntimoah Amoako, the Director of Human Resource of GCGL, Mrs Dela Bonsu, Engineering Services Manager, Emmanuel Tetteh, Electrical Engineering Coordinator, Mr Amos Ghartey and SHEQ Manager, Mrs Peace Gadogbe took turns to share their experiences while working with him, and thanked him for the services he rendered to the company and wished him well on his retirement.

Dedication to service

Speaking at the event, the Director of Human Resources, Mrs Dela Bonsu noted that throughout the years, Mr Mensah’s unwavering dedication and commitment had left an indelible mark on the company.

She said personally, she knew Mr Mensah as a man of great integrity and humility adding his wisdom and dedication to service had been invaluable to the entire organization.

“Today is a memorable day because, we are gathered here to celebrate your illustrious career. Your legacy is undoubtedly an inspiration to all of us and will inspire generations of colleagues to come,” she said.

“Throughout your stay in Graphic you were never queried, not even once—an exceptional achievement that reflects your steadfast commitment to professionalism and excellence,” Mrs Bonsu said.

“In 2004, our records reveal that your outstanding contributions were recognized when you were nominated for the Best Worker Award in the Technical Department. This accolade is a testament to your hard work and the positive impact you have had on the team,” she added.

She wished Mr Mensah well in his new chapter and prayed that his life would be filled with “joy, good health, relaxation, and the fulfillment of all your dreams in Jesus name.”

Working life

Mr Mensah joined the GCGL group on April 7, 1997 as a refrigeration technician and was later promoted to senior refrigeration technical and spent a greater part of his 26 years with the unit until he was elevated to head that department.

Through his effective leadership, he ensured that all the air-conditioning challenges faced by the company were duly dealt with on time.

Academic qualification

Mr Mensah, father of three, has a High National Diploma (HND) from the Accra Technical University and Theology in Pastorialship from the International Bible Training Centre in Accra.