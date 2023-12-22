Stratcomm Africa donates to communities affected by dam spillage

Daily Graphic Dec - 22 - 2023 , 11:28

Strategic Communication Africa Ltd (Stratcomm Africa), has donated GH¢30,000 to the Citi FM/Citi TV "OperationRebuild" project in respect of communities affected by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

The gesture was chosen in place of the company’s annual Praise jam.

The donation was made by Marketing Communication Manager of Stratcomm Africa, Sharon Anim, at the Citi FM office in Adabraka last Wednesday

The OperationRebuild has been providing urgent and needed support for the affected communities.

Presenting the cheque, Ms Anim said “by this contribution in support of the OperationRebuild, we honour and praise God and show love to our neighbours. We take inspiration from the example of Jesus Christ in His ministry”.

Praise Jam, an annual praise, worship, and thanksgiving ministry organised by Stratcomm Africa for the past 18 years, has served as a platform for clients, partners, suppliers, family members, and the general public to express gratitude to God for the year's blessings through songs, prayers and the word.

Ms Anim said Stratcomm Africa was inviting its stakeholders to join in supporting the OperationRebuild initiative.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of Citi TV/Citi FM, the morning show anchor of the broadcast station, Bernard Avle, stated that “we are so grateful for this contribution. Citi FM has a long history of collaboration with Stratcomm Africa, and is pleased to accept this donation for the benefit of the affected communities.”

Mr Avle emphasised the significance of such contributions in aiding relief efforts, and added that “this donation supports with our ongoing efforts to provide relief aids and rebuild places in the region, underscoring our commitment to supporting initiatives that directly impact our communities”.