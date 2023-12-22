Greater Accra Anglican Education Unit holds carols service

Rhoda Amponsah & Jospehine Ansah Dec - 22 - 2023 , 10:08

The Greater Accra Region Anglican Education Unit has held its annual festival of Nine Lessons and Carols to herald the Christmas festivities.

The well-attended event attracted people from all walks of life, who gathered to celebrate God’s goodness, mercies and protection throughout the year.

Among the dignitaries present were the Parish Priest of All Saints Anglican Church, Rev. Fr. Eddy Quartey; the Anglican Church Regional Manager, Marian Cobblah, and the former Regional Manager, Susan Hughes.

Night

The Nine Lessons and Carols was on the theme, “Christ the light of the world”.

The lessons were read by the learners, facilitators and Chief Executive Officers of the Anglican Education Unit schools.

The service was interspersed with scripture readings by the students and church members to glorify God for His protection throughout the year and to reaffirm their belief in the birth of Jesus Christ.

Rationale

The Regional Manager, Mrs Cobblah said the ceremony was to celebrate the birth of Christ, saying, “Today we are here to honour, glorify and praise the light that Christ brought into the world”.

This service, she said had a specific place the hearts of all members since it reflects the true meaning of Christmas and the impact of the birth of Christ in the light of believers.

She said the birth of Christ had brought peace, hope and joy to all mankind hence the programme would help remind believers of God’s sacrifice to mankind.

Active Interest

In an exhortation, the Dean of the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity Cathedral, Accra, Very Rev. Samuel Lamptey, urged the congregation to take active interest in the word of God for their own growth and development.

He entreated the congregation to love one another and that “the story like the birth of Christ can be told by anybody irrespectivr of the position of that person”.

“The story would be told by different races, men women and children by pastors and lay people,” Rev. Lamptey added.