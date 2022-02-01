Akyena Brantuo launches book

A corporate communications and broadcasting consultant, Mr Benjamin Akyena Brantuo, has launched a book that chronicles how he was able to pick up his life again after losing everything he ever worked for.
The 212-page book titled "Starting All over Again and Winning" is the former National Democratic Congress (NDC) communications team member's second book to commemorate his 40th birthday.
The books is also a leverage of his experience to reach out to people who have come to their wit’s end, those who feel so lonely in their pain or those who have gone too far in the wrong direction and feel it is too late to start all over again.
At the launch of the book last Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the Church of Pentecost-New Achimota Central in Accra, Mr Akyena Brantuo, who is also a political consultant, indicated that through the book, God was reaching out to all those who were tired of life, had come to their wit's end, breaking points and those who felt so lonely in their pain.
He said people who were stuck in life or with a problem, and people who had lost everything or gone too far in the wrong direction and felt it was too late to start all over again could also find solace reading the book.
Mr Akyena Brantuo further indicated that he was not writing for the money, fame or to showcase his talent because the book was not a tale or words strung together for sale but a literature on a real-life experience.
“I am honest with this storytelling; even more, I have positioned it as a ministry to help people take their lives to God for help which will translate whatever pain they are dealing with into the needed energy to catapult them into their God-given purpose,” he added.
Review
An associate pastor of the Assemblies of God Church, Mr Enoch Adam Gyams Gyamerah, who reviewed the book, said it narrated the journey of the writer from the time when he struggled through life and lost everything he had worked for his entire life.
He added that the book told readers how the writer was restored after his encounter with, and his decision to follow and practise the Word of God, and gave readers principles to catch the attention of God to change situations in their lives.
"Ben's book tells us there is hope for everyone who is in Christ, his miraculous power, healing and deliverance shows that there is hope for you also," he said, and recommended the book to the team of counsellors in his church as a post-marriage counselling material.
He said the book would help everyone, especially married couples, to understand the concept of life and to know that with God, "even when it becomes rough and tough, you can start all over again and win with Christ".
Remarks
Engineer Elder Attah Sunno, who chaired the launch, urged everyone present to market the book by posting it on their social media so everyone could be blessed by the contents of the book.
He also commended Mr Akyena Brantuo for his hard work saying “writing is not an easy thing to do” and urged him to carry on with his passion to share his experiences with the rest of the world.
About the Author
Akyena Brantuo is the author of "Dying Many Times".
He is also a Social Entrepreneur who consults on Corporate Communications, Broadcasting and Politics.
He previously worked as Senior Journalist with JoyNews of the Multimedia Group.
This was after he served as Aide to the Chief of Staff in the Office of the President, Aide to the Minister of Information, and being the Corporate Affairs Manager of Universal Multimedia.