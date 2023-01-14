Ajumako Ochiso raises funds for development projects

The people of Ajumako Ochiso in the Central Region are determined to make their community better for its current and future generations.
With that resolve, they have committed to raise funds for the construction of a new basic school block to replace the old dilapidated Methodist School which has existed for about 100 years.
The indigenes of Ajumako have already raised over GH¢125,000 for the project and called on all and sundry to support the initiative.
The school has a great and unique history and was critical for the development of education in the area.
Almost all the people of Ajumako Ochiso and many other adjoining communities have sat through the classrooms of the school before, as it served the main middle school in the area.
The school is currently the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) centre, not only for Ajumako Ochiso, but other nearby communities.
Current state
Unfortunately, following its current dilapidated nature, there have been threats to take the BECE centre away from Ajumako Ochiso.
The initiative by the Ajumako Ochisoman Development Association, which formed part of activities to mark the Christmas festivities last December, is to develop the school into a modern educational facility.
The seed money would be used to commence the construction of a one-storey 10-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities for the Ochiso Methodist Basic School, formerly called the Amalgamated Middle School.
According to the people, the initiative was their way of giving back to the school and the town that made them who they were.
The association also plans to build a modern community durbar ground for social gathering, provide street lights and see to the construction of some town roads.
Conducive educational environment
The Chairman of the Ochisoman Development Association, Charles Kojo Amoah Snr., explained that aside contributing to the town’s development, the efforts were also to meet the high demand for quality education globally.
He indicated that quality education in a conducive environment for the town’s youth was necessary to prepare them for a fast-changing world.
According to him, the state of the school that made them who they were was worrying and did not befit the status of the town and its people, hence the need to construct a new one for the town.
“We are committed to ensuring accelerated development in our community. We can do it. The school in particular made us who we are and we are happy to give back,” he stated.
Other targeted projects
Aside the school building, he said the association would also construct a befitting durbar ground, some key roads within the town and fix streets lights.
The Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam constituency, Dr Casiel Ato Forson, who was present, made a cash donation of GH¢5,000 and pledged 50 bags of cement towards the project.
He described the initiative as laudable and called on all well meaning natives to support the initiative.
An Executive member of the association, Alfred Kobina Otsiwa, noted that with the enthusiasm shown by the members, the project would begin in the first quarter of this year.
School development
The Omankrado of Ajumako Ochiso, Nana Koso Dum, commended the residents for their positive action towards the growth and development of their community.
He said the development of the school had been a source of concern, adding that the role education plays in community and nation building was immeasurable.
He urged the younger generation to stick to the values of their communities and be dedicated to its development.
The assembly members of the town, Alex Ankomah and Maxwell Mensah, were also grateful for the initiative by the Ochisoman Development Association.
They expressed worry that the quality of education in the town was dipping due to poor infrastructure.
They, however, pledged on their part to mobilise the people for communal labour when the project begins.