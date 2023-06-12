Air Vice Marshall Bekoe inducted Chief of Air Staff

Emmanuel Bonney Jun - 12 - 2023 , 05:31

Air Vice Marshall (AVM), Frederick Asare Kwasi Bekoe, has been inducted into office as the 21st Chief of Air Staff of the Ghana Air Force.

Prior to his appointment early this year, he was the Air Officer Special Duties at the Jubilee House and was responsible to the Chief of Staff at the Presidency on all matters relating to the presidential aircraft.

AVM Bekoe has a rich flying experience and holds an Airline Transport Licence.

He flies the presidential aircraft and has flown five presidents in succession.

Personalities

In attendance at the event held yesterday at the Garrison Methodist Presbyterian Church at Burma Camp in Accra were the Ministers of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul; Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah; Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, and the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante.

The others are serving and retired serving officers, past and present service chiefs, the Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Asuah Takyi; the Chief Fire Officer, Julius A Kuunuor, traditional rulers, members of clergy, family members and friends.

The rest were the Member of Parliament for Achiase, Kofi Marfo; the MP for Korle Klottey, Dr Zanetor Rawlings, and the MP for Akyim Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah.

AVM Bekoe, who takes over from AVM Frank Hanson, was inducted into office by the Director General of the Department of Religious Affairs of the Ghana Armed Forces, Rev. Commodore Paul Adjei-Djan.

Trust

In his address, AVM Bekoe was grateful to the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, and the government for the appointment and the trust reposed in him.

AVM Bekoe, who has served the Ghana Air Force in various capacities, among other things, said he would work tirelessly with dedication to duty in the execution of his work, and that his doors would be open 24/7.

He said his leadership style would be an all-inclusive one and that his vision for the Ghana Air Force would be to have a smart air force capable of defending the country and its territorial air space against threats.

The strategy then, AVM Bekoe said, was to build the capacity of the air force and promised to instill discipline as well as be fair and firm.

Recognition

The Chief of the Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, who was the Guest of Honour, said the appointment of AVM Bekoe was in recognition of his dedication to duty to the Ghana Armed Forces and the country.

He implored all to see his appointment as ordained by God, adding that throughout his career, he had demonstrated decisive, strong and impactful leadership with courage and a high sense of loyalty.

In a sermon on the theme: “The Faithful God is our Centre of Gravity”, the Director of Air Force Religious Affairs, Apostle Col. Benjamin G. Kumi-Woode, said the Lord God Almighty was a formidable, enduring and an impregnable centre of gravity to all who trusted and put their confidence in Him.