Agradaa remanded for 4 more nights in police custody

More than 30 people have so far filed complaints against the founder of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry at Weija in Accra, Patricia Asiedua, aka Nana Agradaa, over her alleged money-doubling scam.
The prosecution, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvester Asare, today (October 13, 2022) told the court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah, that the investigative team is taking more statements from “victims” against the accused.
Meanwhile, the court has remanded Nana Agradaa, for four more nights in police custody.
She is to re-appear on Monday, October 17, 2022.
Nana Agradaa, who has pleaded not guilty to one count of charlatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretence has been in custody for the past five days.
Counsel for the accused, Reindolf Twumasi Ankrah, pleaded for bail, but that was denied by the court.
In remanding the accused, the judge said the decision was based on public interest over fears that the complainants were vulnerable and could be paid off by Nana Agradaa if granted bail.
“I am afraid that the accused when granted bail could pay them off,” the judge said.
Prosecution's facts
The facts, as presented were that on October 5, 2022, the accused advertised and invited on Today's TV and some social media platforms that she was able to double any amount of money an individual gave her.
In the advert, the prosecution said, the accused invited members of the public to attend all-night service at her church to have their money doubled.
“The complainants and over 1,000 others attended the said all-night service, and upon the request of the accused person, handed over huge sums of money to the accused but failed to double the money, as alleged,” the prosecutor told the court.
Prosecution told the court that the police commenced investigations into the matter and arrested the accused person on October 9, 2022.
It said pursuant to the said adverts by the accused on social media, the complainants came from far and near to attend an all-night service at Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Weija to get their money doubled by the accused.
“Then accused successfully demanded and received huge sums of money from some members of the public who attended the said all-night service at Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Weija, including complainants in this matter, as indicated on the face of the charge sheet,” he said.
Further investigations, according to the prosecution, revealed that the accused undertook the charlatanic advertisement and subsequent money collection with other persons for the purported money doubling.
He said efforts were underway to identify and arrest such persons to assist in investigations.
