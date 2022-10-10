The Director of Metrology at the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Prince I. K. Arthur has charged businesses in Ghana to adopt quality management systems to become innovative.
He said innovation would help them to keep pace with the increasing completion in the market.
“For businesses to compete and be successful in today's markets, it’s important that they adopt robust management systems to meet the demands and expectations of their customers,” he said.
Mr Arthur gave the advice at the maiden Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the GSA's Management Systems Certification Scheme last Tuesday in Accra.
He explained that Management System Certification (MSC) provides a proven framework for the establishment, maintenance and continuous improvement of internal quality processes and other processes.
Responsibility
Mr Arthur said customers, governments, the general public and other stakeholders globally, are pressuring businesses to adopt management systems that guarantee consistent quality, prevent pollution and waste as well as protect the health of workers in today's fiercely competitive global market.
"The competition in the international markets is intense and this calls for innovation and application of tools such as management systems to propel your businesses to the top," he noted.
He further encouraged the stakeholders to voice out any concerns they have as that would help the Authority to improve on its systems certification process.
Discussions
The Head of the GSA’s Systems Certification Scheme Mr. Emmanuel Asare, who gave a brief explanation of what the scheme entails and what his outfit demanded from the stakeholders, noted that the AGM was meant to advance discussions about the scheme to help them achieve their goals.
The stakeholders thanked the GSA for the meeting and stressed that more publicity and training programmes on the scheme should be held regularly for businesses to properly understand and effectively implement it.
"Please, intensify your publicity on the scheme and organise more training. The training is very important because it helps us maintain and improve the system we are implementing," the stakeholders noted.
Institutions that participated in the AGM included Ghana Commodity Exchange, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Ashanti Foam Ltd., Dangote Cement Ghana Ltd., Airways Catering, Tamale Public Health Lab, Nano Foods Company, Devtraco, among others.