Adanwomasehene inaugurates 3-unit classroom block

Daily Graphic Jun - 01 - 2023 , 07:42

The Adanwomasehene, Nana Ntiamoah Panin II, has inaugurated a 3-unit classroom block for Adanwomase Roman Catholic Primary School to support the educational system in the traditional area.

The project formed part of the traditional authority’s development plan for the area and was intended to relieve congestion in the current classroom buildings.

Enhancing education

Nana Ntiamoah Panin II noted that he was confident the new facility would create an enabling environment, improve student performance and bring about effective teaching and learning.

He underscored the need to invest in infrastructure and the requisite resources to empower students through education.

“Education is the bedrock of development, and we must invest in the infrastructure and resources necessary to empower our youth and prepare them for a prosperous future,” the traditional leader said.

He expressed his profound gratitude and appreciation to the other traditional leaders and authorities who contributed their quota towards the successful completion of the project.

Nana Ntiamoah Panin II, therefore, assured the community of the traditional authority’s commitment to execute the rest of the development plan designed to transform the area.

Gratitude

The Headteacher of Adanwomase R/C Primary, Mercy Ewudzie, expressed appreciation to Nana Ntiamoah Panin II for supporting the growth and progress of the community

“The inauguration of this classroom block is a significant milestone for our school.

It will not only accommodate more students but also improve the quality of education we provide.

We are excited about the increased opportunities it will bring,” she said.

Other dignitaries commended Nana Ntiamoah Panin II for his outstanding contributions to the advancement of education in Adanwomase and pledged their support towards the traditional area’s development agenda.

The people of Adanwomase were hopeful that the investment in education will aid in the area's general growth and equip the next generation with the information and abilities they need for a better future.