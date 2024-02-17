Acquire requisite knowledge to enhance national security, Chief of Staff to personnel

Joshua Bediako Koomson Feb - 17 - 2024 , 11:50

SECURITY personnel have been encouraged to equip themselves with the requisite knowledge and insight to help enhance the country’s security architecture.

That would also make them more efficient and help address the threats posed by terrorists and violent extremist groups within the sub-region.

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, gave the advice at a matriculation ceremony held for the officers and civilians participating in the maiden edition of the National College of Defence Studies.

Nineteen officers - 12 from the Ghana Army, three from the Ghana Navy and two from the Ghana Air Force, and a participant each from the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of National Security — are participating in the course.

Course

The 41-week course being held on the theme: “Environment, Security and Development,” aims to produce graduates imbued with leadership, critical thinking and problem-solving skills required to address Ghana and Africa's complex security challenges.

It will also help build the capacity of senior officers to conduct scientific research in military science, defence studies, strategic studies, international relations and related subjects for the award of a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies.

Mrs Osei-Opare said the theme for the course embodied the fundamental values and principles upon which the college was established.

She believed that the interplay between environment, security and development was essential in shaping a sustainable and prosperous future for the country.

She said that was because those pillars addressed the issues raised in the national security strategy document.

By addressing the complex relationship between the environment, evolving security challenges and the imperative needed for development, Mrs Osei-Opare was certain that the college would equip the participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to safeguard the nation’s peace, security and prosperity.

“I challenge you that at the end of this course, you will propose a path towards the harmonious existence of natural resources, the well-being of the people and the progress of the nation,” she said.

Civilian-military blend

The Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Professor Samuel Kwaku Bonsu, commended the people whose works and contributions had resulted in the establishment of the college.

As pioneers of the college, he urged the participants to consider the effective blend of civilian and military perspectives in their classrooms.

He said that was going to provide them with unique learning opportunities and an atmosphere where those diverse experiences would provide opportunities that they might not find anywhere else.

Prof. Bonsu also urged them to be responsible in contributing to ensure that the college became the finest institution of its kind in Africa.

NCDS

The GAF established the National College of Defence Studies (NCDS) in March 2023 to offer Strategic Courses for senior military officers of the rank of colonels or equivalent and relevant national agencies of the same status.

This is based on the directive of the President of the Republic of Ghana, under Section 29(1) of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act 2020 (Act 1023).

The college has Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) accreditation and is mentored by GIMPA.