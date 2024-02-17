Chief Justice urges JUSAG to imbibe ethical values

Justice Agbenorsi Feb - 17 - 2024 , 12:35

THE Chief Justice, Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, has urged the leadership of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) to instill in its members ethical values in the work culture of the Judicial Service staff.

She said that would boost the confidence of the public in the judicial arm of government as an institution.

She added that JUSAG could achieve this through symposia, workshops, learning groups and even gaming competitions.

“If as an arm of government, we in the Judicial Service and judiciary are to boost the confidence of the public in this institution, we must embrace competence, diligence and integrity as our distinguishing character.”

“I urge JUSAG to begin operational programmes within the service to imbibe and infuse these ethical values in the work culture of the Judicial Service staff,” she said at the launch of the 50th anniversary of JUSAG in Accra last Thursday.

Describing JUSAG as champions in the justice delivery chain, the Chief Justice said compliance with every code of conduct was paramount.

She, therefore, encouraged the over 7,000 staff of the service to read, study and ensure compliance with the code of integrity, propriety, independence, competence and diligence.

Anniversary

The launch of the anniversary was on the theme: “50 years of championing judicial excellence; embracing integrity, digitalisation and upholding judicial independence and staff welfare.”

The event, which was chaired by Justice a Justice of the Supreme Court, Gabriel Pwamang, brought together workers of the Judicial Service, Justices of the superior courts, organised labour, among other dignitaries.

As part of the anniversary celebration, the association has lined up series of activities such as lectures, media engagement, sports, health walks, among others, in the regions.

The Chief Justice led the leadership of JUSAG to unveil the anniversary logo and cloth respectively.

Pledge

Pledging her commitment to support JUSAG, Chief Justice Torkornoo urged the leadership of the service to conscientise staff to live up to the standards of their work.

She explained that the Quality Assurance Unit of the service was critically assessing data from the courts to rationalise the caseloads of courts and the burden of work to ensure improved welfare.

She added that the judiciary was also enhancing its electronic justice (e-Justice) system by transitioning to e-filing and e-payment for court services, e-service of court processes, the management of e-dockets, virtual hearings of cases and stocking and management of e-judgements through e-library.

She further urged JUSAG members to get on board the digitisation drive, adding that technology had come to stay.

Welfare

Highlighting the achievements of the association, the JUSAG President, Samuel Afotey Otu, said leadership had over the past years pursued vigorously welfare schemes which provided reliefs to members, while representing the voice and interest of members in the service and in the labour movement of Ghana.

“We have overcome obstacles, adapted to change, and remained firm in our mission to uphold the principles of justice and fair play.”

“Our association has evolved and grown, and we have embraced innovation and modernisation to better serve the people of Ghana,” he said.

He further called on members to embrace integrity and digitalisation as the pillars of the modern day justice system, and uphold judicial independence and staff welfare which were more needed now than before.

For his part, the Trades Union Congress, Secretary General, Dr Yaw Baah, commended the JUSAG and the judiciary for working hard to protect the rights of workers over the years, adding that the establishment of the Labour Court had played a key role in protecting the rights of workers and organised unions to resolve disputes.