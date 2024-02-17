2024 Customs management retreat underway in Ho

SEVENTY officers of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) are attending a three-day management retreat to discuss ways of optimising engagement for enhanced revenue mobilisation.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, at the opening ceremony in Ho last Thursday, commended the Customs Division of GRA for its focus on improving efficiency.

He said the division played a critical role in unlocking the vast development potential of the country.

For instance, Dr Letsa added, the Volta Region held immense potential from its fertile lands and mineral resources to its vibrant tourism potential, but pointed out that the Customs Division as gatekeepers of the economy was expected to ensure fair trade practices, secure the country’s borders and generate vital revenue to unlock those potentials for development.

Theme

The retreat is on the theme, “Optimising engagement for enhanced revenue mobilisation in customs: Alone we are strong but together we are unstoppable”.

Addressing the theme, the regional minister said it underscored the importance of collaboration, not only within the Customs Division but also with other stakeholders as well.

“Building trust and partnerships with traders, businesses and communities will foster transparency and compliance to increase revenue collection,” he stated.

The regional minister entreated personnel of the Customs Division to explore innovative methods to educate and inform stakeholders about customs procedures, simplify customs processes, and leverage on technology to enhance efficiency.

Dr Letsa further urged them to consider utilising local languages and communication channels to ensure a wider reach.

“Remember, successful engagement extends beyond mere information dissemination to listening to stakeholders concerns, addressing their challenges and fostering a sense of mutual respect,” he said.

Dr Letsa maintained that the ever-evolving global economic landscape would definitely pose challenges to customs procedures.

“But by upholding the principles of integrity, accountability and collaboration, those challenges could be overcome,” he said.

Commissioner-General

The Commissioner-General of GRA, Rev. Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, said the Customs Division had recorded remarkable growth in revenue collection since 2020.

With that trend, there was a greater expectation from the division to mobilise more revenue this year.

Rev. Dr Owusu-Amoah, therefore, urged personnel of the division to commit greater zeal and dedication towards the realisation of that goal, in the broader national interest.

The Commissioner of Customs, Iddrisu Iddisah Seidu, said out of GRA’s revenue target of GH¢70 billion this year, the Customs Division was tasked to contribute GH¢59.5 billion.

Therefore, he said, there was the need to identify the institutions and key players for engagement, both internal and external, to identify ways of strengthening engagements and improving collaboration with various partners to enhance revenue collection, trade facilitation and national security.

The topics for the retreat include 2023 Revenue Performance and Forecast for 2024, Succession Planning, Strategic Measures to Enhance Revenue Mobilisation.

The Paramount Chief of Kpenoe, Togbe Kotoku XI, who chaired the opening ceremony, said taxes were like tithes to the nation and must be religiously adhered to in the interest of the country.