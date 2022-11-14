50 Tertiary ladies benefit from Huawei Seeds for the Future 2022

Huawei Ghana has offered 50 Ghanaian tertiary ladies the opportunity to take part in its global flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, “Seeds for the Future 2022”.
The programme which started on October 31 climaxed on November 7, 2022 at the Huawei Ghana Office in Accra with a Tech4Good competition among 11 teams from Finland, Baltics, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Ghana.
The Tech4Good project is an initiative started in 2021 under the Huawei Seeds for the Future digital skills training programme.
The programme comes in the form of a competition designed to help young adults learn about latest trends in digitalisation and enable them explore how digital technologies can address common societal problems.
After the first and second round of the competition, two teams from Ghana (Peerless Techies and The Ace Seeds) and one team from Iceland (Niceland) made it to finals.
Speaking during the official launch of the 2022 Seeds for the Future Programme in Ghana, the Deputy Managing Director of Huawei Ghana, Mr. Kweku Essuman Quansah indicated that, the dedication of this year’s Seeds for the Future program to females, falls in line with the company’s commitment to promote the participation of more women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).
The programme, according to Mr. Quansah, will equip participants with the requisite leadership and ICT skills needed to keep them relevant in the ICT ecosystem.
He further revealed that the Tech4Good project will build on their problem-solving skills and groom them to become independent thinkers with support from their designated project mentors.
The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ama Pomaa Boateng during the official launch of the programme also applauded Huawei for its commitment aimed at harnessing the potential of young women, to enable them compete equitably in the ICT space.
According to her Huawei, in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation have successfully trained over 25,000 Senior High School (SHS) Girls in Cyber Security and Privacy Protection this year, with over 40 Senior High Schools benefiting from the initiative.
The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalisation encouraged the 2022 Seeds for the Future beneficiaries to take the 8-days intensive online training seriously and place Ghana on top of the Global Seeds ladder.
So far, the Huawei Seeds for the Future program has benefitted 220 tertiary students with 50 per cent of the beneficiaries being females.