37 Military Hospital to hold mass burial for unclaimed bodies on September 1

Kweku Zurek Aug - 02 - 2023 , 14:39

The 37 Military Hospital has issued a public service announcement regarding a forthcoming mass burial exercise for unidentified and unclaimed bodies in its morgue.

The hospital authorities highlighted the need to address the issue as the accumulation of these bodies has caused congestion and hindered the efficiency of day-to-day operations at the facility.

According to the press release issued by the Ghana Armed Forces, the last mass burial exercise was conducted on 11 March 2017. To prevent further congestion and manage the situation effectively, the hospital will conduct the upcoming mass burial on Friday, September 1, 2023.

In an effort to identify and claim the bodies before the scheduled mass burial, the 37 Military Hospital is seeking assistance from the general public. Relatives of individuals who suspect their loved ones might be among the unclaimed bodies are urged to visit the Department of Anatomical Pathology at the hospital between Thursday, August 3, and Thursday, August 31, 2023.

The hospital authorities appeal to the public for cooperation and understanding during this sensitive process. Identifying and claiming the bodies will not only alleviate the burden on the morgue but also bring closure to families and ensure dignified arrangements for the deceased.

For further information or inquiries, concerned individuals may contact the 37 Military Hospital or visit their official website for updates on the mass burial exercise.