ANKAA Tropical Oranges, Aqua Blue partner METHOFEST

GraphicOnline Aug - 02 - 2023 , 16:14

Fully Ghanaian-owned premium source of farm fresh oranges, ANKAA Tropical Oranges, and fast-growing clean and refreshing natural mineral water, Aqua Blue, have given METHOFEST 2023 a big boost with a huge supply of their products.

Aimed at preserving the heritage of The Methodist Church Ghana in promoting religious tourism, METHOFEST (Methodist Festival) instituted in 2001 has grown to become arguably the biggest religious tourism-promoting event in the country.

The 2023 edition of the biennial event hosted at St. Luke Cathedral in Akyem Oda in the Eastern region has taken an international level due to its soaring impact.

In a presentation on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, deputy sector minister, Mark Okraku Mantey, lauded The Methodist Church Ghana for such a milestone.

He also highlighted the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government's commitment to tourism that has made Ghana number one in West Africa, renovation of Kwame Nkrumah Park that fetches Ghana an average of thirty thousand cedis (GH¢30,000) daily, among others.

ANKAA Tropical Oranges and Aqua Blue partnered METHOFEST 2023 is under the theme "Discipleship: Living The Transformed Life In Jesus Christ - The Methodist Heritage In Perspective" and with the #MethodistHeritageYoursToDiscover

The Heritage Directorate under The Methodist Church Ghana, under the executive, is mandated to;

1. gather, preserve, hold title to, and disseminate materials both tangible and intangible of intrinsic value of the Methodist Church Ghana,

2. promote the establishment of a Methodist Historical Society and collaborate with historical, cultural and religious establishments for the achievement of the directorate,

3. promote the establishment of a Methodist Museum and Heritage Resource Centre at all levels of the church,

4. keep a database of the church's heritage sites and monuments spread across the connexion to promote research, scholarship and religious tourism,

5. promote the establishment of Christian fine arts, sacred music and Christian theatre for Christian education and evangelism,

6. promote and lead the celebration of all Methodist events and/or festivals on the church's almanac and Christian events in general,

7. promote religious tourism and hospitality.

Gracing the opening of the six-day ANKAA Tropical Oranges and Aqua Blue partnered METHOFEST 2023 included the Presiding Bishop of The Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev. Dr. Paul K. Boafo, Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo Maafo, distinguished chiefs and queen mothers, among others.

Cultural displays through drumming and dancing, exhibitions were at their best at the opening of the adinkra symbols decorated St. Luke Cathedral.