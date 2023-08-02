Controversy over Rev Kwadwo Boakye's burial: Preparations underway in spite of court injunction

Graphic.com.gh Aug - 02 - 2023 , 16:31

Preparations are underway for the burial of Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye on Saturday, August 5, 2023 in spite of a court injunction secured by the wife to restrain the burial and final funeral rites.

On Wednesday afternoon, Graphic Online observed that the 600 metre road from Kalabule junction to his house at Mataheko, near Ngleshi Amanfro in the Ga South Municipality is being fixed.

Injunction

The widow of the late clergyman has secured an injunction against the funeral slated for this weekend.

She wants the burial and final funeral rites to hold following a disagreement among the family.

However, Yaa Boakye, daughter of the late founder and General Overseer of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church, Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye has declared that her father's funeral will come off as scheduled.

She expressed her views in a video posted on social media.

In the video post, Yaa Boakye said any person seeking to block the funeral would incur the wrath of God.

"Those of you seeking to sow seeds of confusion should park yourselves, this is a message from God. You guys should park yourself. Those of you creating issues on social media, you are fighting with God."

"The congregation is not for Kwadwo Boakye, it belongs to God and he was at the helm. So you might as well go and fight God not the congregation.

"You can't fight the church and what God has said is final.

Nobody can stop the funeral, I am telling you... I cannot come on social media and talk my mind. God has asked me to warn those that want to stop the funeral. If you want trouble, then venture..." she said.

more to follow...