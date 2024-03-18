Prof. Sutherland Addy advocates for innovative teacher training at Teaching and Learning Conference

Kweku Zurek Education Mar - 18 - 2024 , 20:41

Teacher capacity-building courses are revolutionizing teaching perspectives, according to Professor Esi Sutherland Addy, an esteemed educationalist.

In a recent interview, she highlighted the transformative impact of these courses on classroom dynamics.

Speaking at the 13th Teaching and Learning Conference in Accra, organized by Lincoln Community School in collaboration with The Educators Network (TEN) last Saturday in Accra, Prof. Sutherland Addy emphasized the value of such initiatives in fostering peer review and expanding teachers' insights.

The conference, themed "Sankofa: Reflecting, Embracing, Adapting," drew participation from 600 educators representing diverse private and public schools. Prof. Sutherland Addy commended the focus on teacher well-being and the opportunity for educators to engage, exchange ideas, and explore innovative teaching methodologies.

Highlighting the importance of incorporating Ghanaian cultural heritage into teaching practices, particularly language, symbols, and music, Prof. Sutherland Addy stressed its role in promoting cultural awareness among students.

Echoing these sentiments, Mrs. Lesley Tait, Head of Lincoln School, emphasized the direct link between teacher effectiveness, student performance, and the learning environment. She encouraged teachers to embrace modern teaching methods emphasizing critical thinking and problem-solving over rote learning.

Overall, the conference underscored the significance of ongoing teacher development and the integration of cultural elements into educational frameworks, aiming to enrich both teaching experiences and student learning outcomes.