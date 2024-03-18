Methodist College of Education welcomes 250 fresh students

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Education Mar - 18 - 2024 , 06:22

The Methodist College of Education (METCOE) at Akyem Asene-Aboabo has held its 12 matriculation at Akyem Oda with the admission of 250 fresh students comprising 100 males and 150 females to pursue a four-year Bachelor of Education in Upper Primary and Junior High School programmes.

The current student population of the college is 1,181 made up of 597 males and 584 females.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Principal of the college, Very Rev. Solomon Kwame Gyamerah, noted that the institution placed fifth out of the 46 Colleges of Education in the country in an academic ranking conducted by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) in the 2021/2022 academic year.

He congratulated the fresh students for being among the few privileged ones out of the 799 qualified applicants to gain admission to the college after the selection process, considering the limited vacancies available.

Very Rev. Gyamerah urged them to embrace self-discipline, self-care, decent dressing, faithfulness in their studies and comport themselves in and outside the campus.

"Remember that you are now ambassadors of METCOE and must express that ambassadorial disposition in all interactions on campus," he emphasised, adding, "The college's mission is to nurture teachers and raise godly men and women, who, with innovation and professionalism, will dominate in their various fields of endeavour," he told the students.

Affiliation

Very Rev. Gyamerah announced that the college was affiliated with the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), and per the affiliation agreement would provide oversight mentorship to the college to ensure it adhered strictly to the quality standards in the preparation of the teacher trainees on the National Teacher Education Curriculum Framework and the National Teaching Standards.

He commended the government for its continuous support for the colleges of education to fully attain their tertiary status, especially the payment of the tutors' book research allowance, the GETFund infrastructure support and the construction of a 300-bed hostel for each of the 46 colleges nationwide.

The principal was also grateful to the college's governing council, the management, the academic board, all staff members and the Students Representative Council, as well as the Methodist Church, Ghana, for their support and cooperation since the establishment of the institution.

In an address, the Dean of the School of Creative Arts, UEW, Prof. Emmanuel Obed Acquah, praised the founding fathers of the college and the Methodist Church, Ghana, for their contribution towards the rapid growth of the college.

He advised the students to abide by the rules and regulations of the college and also study hard to achieve their cherished ambitions.

Prof. Acquah assured the college of the continued support of the UEW.