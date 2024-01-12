Yonsei University holds confab on Ghana’s education system

Severious Kale-Dery Education Jan - 12 - 2024 , 08:16

As the landscape of education evolves, the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as transformative forces are inevitable.

In that vein, Yonsei University of South Korea is holding a conference on the role of AI and ICT in shaping the future of education in Ghana, with sponsorship from Korean EXIM bank and KOICA.

This is in recognition of the fact Ghana as part of the global village needs to work closely with partners to ensure the Ghanaian education remains globally relevant and competitive.

Platform

Through the support of the bank and KOICA, Professor Jangsaeng Kim, a widely published expert from the University of Yonsei, has facilitated the creation of platforms and conferences aimed at knowledge exchange between Korean and Ghanaian experts on the latest advancements, challenges, and opportunities in integrating AI and ICT into the Ghanaian educational system.

In an interview, Prof. Kim, who is also the Project Manager of the University of Environmental Sustainability Development Establishment Project at Bunso, Accra, would host its maiden conference on AI and ICT on Monday, January 15, 2024, at the Tomreik Hotel, thanks to support from the Korean Exim Bank and KOICA.

The conference dubbed, “AI, ICT, and the future of education in Ghana,” will showcase presentations from Korean and Ghanaian experts sharing their insights, research findings, and successful implementations related to AI, ICT and education.

Future of education

He further highlighted that the one-day conference sought to provide a focused platform for Korean and Ghanaian experts to present, discuss opportunities and collaborate on integrating AI and ICT in shaping the future of education in Ghana.

For Prof. Kim, the discussions and agreements at the conference would foster deeper collaborations between Korean and Ghanaian experts, aimed at developing actionable strategies for enhancing education through AI and ICT.

The experts and participants for the conference have been drawn from diverse backgrounds including, government officials and policymakers, educators and school administrators, researchers and academics, industry professionals in AI and ICT, and students and youth interested in educational technology.

Network

Prof. Kim reminded the public that the networking opportunities at the conference would also create a conducive environment to enable participants to build connections, share experiences and explore potential areas of collaboration.

He said, 'Until 1960, Korea was one of the two poorest countries in the world, but it has achieved a miraculous socio-economic development.

“There is no doubt that the core strategy behind this transformation was education.

Education has turned the ashes of colonisation and war into a shining development. Now it is time for Ghana,” he said.

Prof. Kim used the occasion to implore the public to continue to participate and support the platforms/conference aimed at accelerating the move to integrate AI and ICT into the educational system.