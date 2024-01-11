Dansoman ‘2’ Basic School gets support

Maclean Kwofi Education Jan - 11 - 2024 , 07:23

The Dansoman ‘2’ Basic School in the Ablekuma West Municipality has received assorted items and equipment to support teaching and learning from ASA Savings and Loans Limited.

The items included a multi-purpose printer, high-resolution projector, multi-functional public address system and 15 units of Oxford Dictionary.

The gesture was made to help improve and support efforts of the government to ensure quality delivery of service to students in public schools across the country.

Presentation

Making the presentation on the premises of the school, the Dansoman Branch Manager of ASA Savings and Loans, Raphael Agyarkwa, said the gesture formed part of the financial institution’s corporate social responsibility for people in its catchment areas.

“The donation is to support the efforts of the teaching staff and improve learning outcomes,” he said.

He gave the assurance that the company would continue to partner with public schools to improve the quality of education across the country.

For his part, the Manager in charge of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the company, Richard Nartey, said’ “We have supported a lot of public schools and health facilities throughout the year and we hope that it will lead to improved service delivery to the populace.

“Some of the beneficiary institutions are Prampram Senior High School (SHS), Ashaiman SHS, Ashaiman Polyclinic, Pacesetters Autism Centre in Tema, Cape Coast School for the Deaf, Sekondi School for the Deaf, Mamprobi Hospital, Lartebiokorshie Cluster of Schools and Tamale Children’s Home, among others.”

Appreciation

Receiving the items, the Head Teacher of the school, Emmanuel Bachuri, expressed gratitude to the financial institution for choosing the Dansoman ‘2’ Basic School to help minimise its plight.

“We would put it to good use to ensure that lessons are delivered appropriately, and tests administered properly to uplift the image of the school and to meet the standards of the government and Ghana Education Service (GES).

“We appeal to other benevolent organisations and individuals to equip our science laboratory, repair our leaking roof, stock our library with books and donate information communication technology (ICT) related equipment,” Mr Bachuri added.

The Girls’ Prefect of the school, Freda Kumi, expressed appreciation to the company for extending gestures to support the school.