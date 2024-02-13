Promote entrepreneurship education for development - Public advised

The public has been advised to change their perception that technical and vocational educational is for academically weak students.

The Head of Human Resource of the Georgina Korankyewaa Memorial Fashion School, Beatrice Ofori, who gave the advice, said vocational and technical education required academic and technical proficiency for one to succeed.

“Anything technical has a theoretical underpinning and it is important to understand that aspect in order to put it into practice.”

“We should therefore, not look down on those in vocational and technical schools.

In fact, they deserve more applause for their ability to put what they see on paper into a real life demonstration,” she added.

Importance

At the second graduation and fashion show of the school, she said the importance of vocational and technical education to national development could not be underestimated as it offered numerous economic opportunities for people.

“Apart from equipping people with skills to make them employable, vocational and technical education also creates a pathway for people to venture into entrepreneurship where they can also provide employment opportunities for others,” she said.

As part of the graduation ceremony, a fashion show was also organised, featuring clothes designed by the graduates.

The display of the unique and original designs by the graduates was met with spontaneous applause from the guests who were in awe of the astonishing talents and creativity of the graduates.

School

The school, named after the late Catechist Georgina Korankyewaa, is located at Musuku, near Ashongman Estate in the Ga East Municipality.

It is accredited by the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) and offers a one and a half-year programme in fashion design, with the aim to empower teenagers and young adults to become game changers in the industry and beyond.

Ms Ofori said in line with its commitment to provide more opportunities for teenage girls and young women, the school was working on plans to expand its curriculum to include programmes in cosmetology, hairstyling and graphic design.

The move, she said, was aimed at equipping students with a wide range of skills and opening doors to various career paths.

For her part, the best graduating student, Marian Agyeiwaa Larbi, urged students aspiring to be fashion designers to be steadfast and committed to achieving excellence in all their endeavours to serve as a solid foundation in their quest to be great.