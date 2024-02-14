Kibi Senior High Technical emerges victorious in Kingsley Quizzes

Donald Ato Dapatem Education Feb - 14 - 2024 , 07:27

Kibi Senior High Technical once again demonstrated their prowess in debates by emerging as champions in the second edition of the Kingsley Quizzes Inter High School Debate Competition held in Kyebi, Eastern Region.

In a thrilling final match, they defeated Abuakwa State College, securing their position as winners just as they did in the inaugural edition of the competition, which brought together all the secondary schools in the area. As a reward for their achievement, they received a prestigious golden trophy.

Each of the three students representing their respective schools was awarded a laptop computer, along with an undisclosed cash prize. Additionally, their teachers and schools also received monetary rewards.

The debate centered around the motion "J.B. Danquah's Ideological Contributions Have Played a Defining Role in Shaping the Socio-Political and Cultural Landscape of Ghana." Abuakwa State College argued against the motion, while Kibi Senior High Technical defended it.

The competition coincided with the final funeral rites of J.B. Danquah, who passed away 59 years ago.

Dr. Agyemang

The quiz competition is one of several initiatives spearheaded by Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, aimed at enhancing educational standards in the region. Other initiatives include mentorship programs, football tournaments for high schools, math and science quizzes for junior high school students, and spelling challenges and readerthons for primary schools.

The quiz competition showcased the students' research skills, presentation abilities, oratory skills, and analytical thinking, as they adeptly countered their opponents' arguments. Both teams supported their claims with videos, images, and other documentary evidence, including newspaper articles and books dating back to the pre-independence era.

Representatives from Abuakwa State College included Abdul Karim, Abigail Asantewa Afriyie, and Mohammed Dauda, while Kibi Senior High Technical was represented by Herty Ocansey, Larence Nii Lamptey, and Kathrina Ohenewa.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Agyemang emphasized the importance of analytical and intellectual skills showcased by the students, particularly in the art of public speaking and civil argumentation. He encouraged them to emulate the example set by J.B. Danquah, highlighting the importance of honesty, responsibility, and perseverance in achieving success in life.

Dr. Agyemang urged the students to remain steadfast in their principles, even in the face of challenges, and strive for excellence through hard work and integrity.