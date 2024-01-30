GTEC creates policy framework for transnational education dialogue

Daily Graphic Education Jan - 30 - 2024 , 09:18

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has started a policy dialogue that seeks to establish a policy framework for transnational education in the country.

The policy dialogue being done in collaboration with the British Council is geared towards engaging all stakeholders in the tertiary education space to come up with a policy framework to regulate the transnational education space in the country.

Framework

Speaking at the opening of a two-day transnational education dialogue at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), the Director-General of GTEC, Prof. Ahmed Jinapor, explained that the increasing number of institutions outside the country expressing interest in operating in the country triggered the need to get a framework in place to regulate their operations.

He was upbeat that all stakeholders in the sector would contribute their quota towards getting the best ideas and suggestions that would help establish the right policy to operationalise the transnational education space in the country.

In attendance are vice chancellors (VCs) of the traditional universities, VCs of technical universities, Council of Independent Universities (CIUs), principals of colleges of education, registrars and college of education secretaries, directors of academic affairs, directors of quality assurance and academic planning, among others.

Attractive destinations

Prof. Jinapor stated that Ghana was one of the most attractive destinations when it came to tertiary education, attributing that to the peace and conducive environment in the country, availability of reliable electricity, security situation, the nation’s democratic credentials, qualified staff and faculties to teach as some reasons most foreign institutions felt comfortable doing business in Ghana.

He eulogised the British Council for its support to GTEC, lauding the Country Director, Nii Doodo Dodoo, for his interest and for supporting the agenda of GTEC in terms of establishing collaboration and dialogue among the different stakeholders.

Prof. Jinapor also commended the VCs, principals and other stakeholders for their special roles in helping shape the development of education in the country.

Transnational education

The Country Director of the British Council was happy to be part of the programme as he would be sharing some of the experiences of British institutions on transnational education with those in the country.

He indicated that the collation of the views of stakeholders would help with the establishment of a policy framework to help regulate the sector, which could also be replicated by other countries willing to learn from Ghana.

In a statement, the Board Chairman for GTEC, Prof. Kwame Boafo Arthur, said transnational education played a critical role in the global exchange of knowledge, fostering cultural understanding and preparing individuals for the challenges of an interconnected world”.

He explained that “as we navigate the complexities of this landscape, it becomes imperative for us to join hands, share insight and create a robust framework that prioritises collaboration and quality assurance.”

The Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson, said the transnational education development in the country would not only help train many people for the nation’s manpower needs, but will help develop the global market as well.