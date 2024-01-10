Explore AI to improve quality of education — Prof. Owusu-Sekyere

Francisca Eshun Education Jan - 10 - 2024 , 07:53

A Former Vice-Chancellor of the Cape Coast Technical University, Professor Joshua Danso Owusu-Sekyere, has said that there is the need to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) strategies in higher education in various ways to enhance learning for greater output and efficiency.

Such effort, he said, would also help streamline administrative processes to improve the overall quality of education.

He indicated that higher education institutions played a critical role in the society by preparing future professionals to conduct meaningful research and engage with the community and stakeholders to tackle local, national and global challenges and added that their roles could be enhanced and made more efficient with AI.

Speaking at the 8th congregation of the Institute of Development and Technology Management (IDTM) in Cape Coast as guest speaker, Prof. Owusu-Sekyere explained that AI had the potential to play a crucial role in national development in addressing various challenges and driving economic growth, innovation and efficiency.

The ceremony, which was held during the weekend, saw 18 students graduate with Master’s of Arts, and Philosophy and Doctor of philosophy degrees.

It was on the theme, "Higher Education, Artificial Intelligence and National Development: IDTM contribution."

Prof. Owusu-Sekyere charged the management of higher educational institutions to widely explore and adopt AI as it had the potential to transform the institutions for good.

He said the management of higher institutions were responsible for ensuring that the institutions ran efficiently and effectively and that students received quality education which was essential to maximise efficiency by promptly adopting AI.

According to Prof. Owusu-Sekyere, a study conducted in 2020 on Artificial Intelligence revealed that it could help achieve 79 per cent of the targets within the sustainable development goals.

Moreover, he said AI had the potential to significantly improve productivity and creativity across various sectors such as health care, agriculture, education, transportation and governance.

He congratulated the graduates and commended the staff, faculty and management for their hard work.

The Rector of the Institute, Prof. John Micah, indicated that the 2022 academic year proved a successful and significant year with the relocation of the institute to its new campus.

He charged the graduates to add value to their life and profession.

Be diligent

Prof. Micah urged them to be diligent in applying their knowledge and skills to the task to be creative.

The Chairman of Council of the IDTM, Prof. Livingston Sam Amoah, urged the graduands to join the alumni association to give back to their alma mater.

Change makers

The valedictorian, Jeffrey Kenneth Baiden, urged the graduates to be the change makers and innovative leaders that the world sorely needed.

The institute has graduated over 50 students in Master of Arts, Master of Philosophy and Doctor of Philosophy in Development Studies.

The institute engages in discovering opportunities for future plans and prospects for growth and ensure the understanding of the philosophical basis of development practice, as well as providing adequate training in specific skills.